Greenspring Associates LLC Makes New $303.33 Million Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,366,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,334,000. WalkMe comprises about 20.5% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenspring Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WalkMe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $14,621,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $709,667,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $12,750,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Equities analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WKME shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

WalkMe Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

