Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Shares of GTEC opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.