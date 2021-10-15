Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 258.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 101.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $108.20 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.