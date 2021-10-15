Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VFF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.05 million, a P/E ratio of -202.75 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.