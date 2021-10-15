Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.78. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

