Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.
NYSE GPK opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
