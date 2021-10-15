Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE GPK opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.