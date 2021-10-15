Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

