Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.20

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$95.20 and last traded at C$95.00, with a volume of 30078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

