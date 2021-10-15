GQG Partners LLC Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 991 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.06.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $155.99. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,478. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.50. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.82 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

