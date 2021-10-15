Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,072,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,611,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $12,412,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $10,010,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

GTPAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,064. Gores Technology Partners has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.