Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Stock Price Down 6%

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) shares were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Good Hemp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.