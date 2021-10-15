Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Raises Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.36% of CI Financial worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,736. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIXX. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

