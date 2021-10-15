Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Raises Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 2.3% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $49,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,867 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 772,515 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

