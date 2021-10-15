Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $35.38 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.22% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $35,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 4,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,582. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

