Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after buying an additional 262,546 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. 18,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,442. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

