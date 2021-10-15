Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,787 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,839,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 132.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.77. 865,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,479,746. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

