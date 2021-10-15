Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 1,231 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $31,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,797. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.33 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

