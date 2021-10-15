Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 14.6%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares shot up 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. 414,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,743,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 127,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

