Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,899 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,464% compared to the typical daily volume of 505 put options.

Shares of CLOU opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,459 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,519,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4,492.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.