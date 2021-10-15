Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.40% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POTX. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of POTX stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.