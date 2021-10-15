Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 3.6%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.83 and last traded at $56.45. Approximately 18,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,133,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.