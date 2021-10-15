Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the September 15th total of 941,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,485,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,211. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.