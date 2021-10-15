Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in September

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JETMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,379. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
