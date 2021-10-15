Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in September

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JETMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,379. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.