Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $354,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $2,831,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $8,547,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $101,000.

DNAA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 73,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,199. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

