Glazer Capital LLC Sells 45,291 Shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,291 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Motion Acquisition worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Motion Acquisition by 364.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Motion Acquisition by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in Motion Acquisition by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 625,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,220 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Motion Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

MOTN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,040. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

