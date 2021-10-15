Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) by 220.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,164 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of GTPAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

