Glazer Capital LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.95% of Kairos Acquisition worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $16,992,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,181,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,377,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,850,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,836,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ KAIR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.