Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 154.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,996 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 15,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

