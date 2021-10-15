Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWRU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. Powered Brands has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

