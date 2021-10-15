Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 484,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $8,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:DCRC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. 1,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,679. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

