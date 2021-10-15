Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 28,924 Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,924 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,817. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

