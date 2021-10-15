GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,401.80 ($18.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £70.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,439.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,395.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.