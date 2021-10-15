Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Givaudan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Givaudan stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

