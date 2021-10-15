Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

