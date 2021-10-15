Gifto Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.35 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and $18.35 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00216608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00094692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

