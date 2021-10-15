Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 87,879 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $127,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

