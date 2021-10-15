Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $126,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

