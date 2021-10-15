Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 544,726 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of AGNC Investment worth $139,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

