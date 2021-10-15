Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 243,093 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of SLM worth $131,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

