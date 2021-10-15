Geode Capital Management LLC Has $151.30 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $151,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,425,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 69,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $255.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.02. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

