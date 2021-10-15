Geode Capital Management LLC Has $141.92 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $141,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.63. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.