Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 95,484 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Americold Realty Trust worth $134,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

COLD opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

