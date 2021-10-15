Genmab A/S to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.