Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GENI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

