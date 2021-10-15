Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.19.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 52 week low of $198.85 and a 52 week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.