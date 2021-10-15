Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

GTES stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,829 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,786,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,101,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

