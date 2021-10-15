Gary A. Lyons Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.63 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.