GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

GBL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 8,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $685.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

