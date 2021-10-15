Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,700 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 6.94% of Cutera worth $61,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $782.09 million, a P/E ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

