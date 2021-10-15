Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $46,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The St. Joe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in The St. Joe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $45.08. 1,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

